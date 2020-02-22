Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,010. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.04. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

