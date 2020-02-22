Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00-2.10 EPS.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $110.95. The stock had a trading volume of 887,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,212. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $82.62 and a 52-week high of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.40.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $906,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.