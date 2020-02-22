Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.38. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

Shares of RS stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $110.95. 887,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.46. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $82.62 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a hold rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $906,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

