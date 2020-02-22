Ren Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Ren token can now be bought for about $0.0623 or 0.00000643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX, Tidex and OKEx. Over the last week, Ren has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $53.05 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00046891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00492632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.12 or 0.06621753 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00059368 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027672 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005091 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010298 BTC.

About Ren

Ren is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,903,651 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Tidex, IDEX, Huobi Global, OKEx, Binance, Kyber Network and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

