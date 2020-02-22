Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGEN. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Repligen from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Repligen stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.11. 560,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,708. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 16.03. Repligen has a 52-week low of $52.87 and a 52-week high of $109.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.98, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.37 million. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

