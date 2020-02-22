ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $165.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RMD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.25.

RMD stock opened at $173.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ResMed has a twelve month low of $96.81 and a twelve month high of $177.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $440,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,211 shares in the company, valued at $17,122,745.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $199,566.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at $4,323,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,906 shares of company stock worth $6,222,263. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 748.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 56,738 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in ResMed by 149.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 55,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

