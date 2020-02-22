Reviewing HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) and Momo (NYSE:MOMO)

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) and Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get HubSpot alerts:

This table compares HubSpot and Momo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot -7.96% -3.67% -1.56% Momo 15.84% 23.03% 13.21%

94.4% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Momo shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of HubSpot shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of Momo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HubSpot and Momo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot $674.86 million 11.93 -$53.75 million ($0.34) -546.85 Momo $1.95 billion 3.18 $409.54 million $1.96 15.22

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than HubSpot. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

HubSpot has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momo has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HubSpot and Momo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot 0 7 17 0 2.71 Momo 0 0 6 0 3.00

HubSpot presently has a consensus target price of $199.86, suggesting a potential upside of 7.49%. Momo has a consensus target price of $44.73, suggesting a potential upside of 49.96%. Given Momo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Momo is more favorable than HubSpot.

Summary

Momo beats HubSpot on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional, as well as phone and/or email and chat based support services. It serves mid-market business-to-business companies. The company markets its products through inbound go-to-market approach, marketing agency, and sales partners. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc. operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences. The company also operates Tantan, a social and dating app to help its users to find and establish romantic connections, as well as to meet interesting people primarily for young mobile Internet users. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. in July 2014. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.