Rimbit Achieves Market Cap of $57,080.00 (RBT)

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Rimbit coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Rimbit has a total market capitalization of $57,080.00 and $2.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rimbit has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001768 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Rimbit (RBT) is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. Rimbit’s official website is www.rimbit.com . Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rimbit’s official message board is www.rimbit.com/forums

Rimbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rimbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rimbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

