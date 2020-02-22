Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 958,176 shares traded.

About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ)

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders. Its lead compound is Anatabine citrate, a small molecule, cholinergic agonist, which exhibits anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics, with a mechanism of action distinct from other anti-inflammatory drugs available, such as biologics, steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories.

