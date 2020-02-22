Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 958,176 shares traded.

About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ)

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders. Its lead compound is Anatabine citrate, a small molecule, cholinergic agonist, which exhibits anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics, with a mechanism of action distinct from other anti-inflammatory drugs available, such as biologics, steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit