Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Santander Consumer USA posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

SC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 957.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock remained flat at $$26.66 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,174. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.