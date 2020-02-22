SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SBAC. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $268.14.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,602. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.57. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $178.57 and a twelve month high of $309.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

