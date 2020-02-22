SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.59

Shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 183223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Several analysts recently commented on SBGSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

