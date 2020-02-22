Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Receives $44.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.
SEA Company Profile
Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.
See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.