Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Receives $44.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,698,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,811. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16. SEA has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

