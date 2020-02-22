SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SSW stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $11.31. 704,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSW shares. ValuEngine raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

