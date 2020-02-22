SingularityNET (AGI) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $15.37 million and approximately $939,466.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Liqui, Binance and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.28 or 0.02883554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00227317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00141796 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Liqui, IDEX, Binance and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.