Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.95. Sleep Number also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.10-3.10 EPS.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded down $3.46 on Friday, reaching $56.26. The company had a trading volume of 888,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,999. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $441.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.13.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,801. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

