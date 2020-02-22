SophiaTX (SPHTX) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One SophiaTX token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bit-Z, Hotbit and Liquid. SophiaTX has a market cap of $614,447.00 and approximately $18,508.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00481170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $640.35 or 0.06603906 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00058555 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027683 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005086 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

SophiaTX Profile

SophiaTX (CRYPTO:SPHTX) is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject . SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com . SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z, Hotbit, Kucoin and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

