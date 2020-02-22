South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.38. South State posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover South State.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.15 million. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens upgraded South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.82. 235,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,110. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. South State has a 52 week low of $63.91 and a 52 week high of $88.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State in the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in South State by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in South State by 35.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in South State during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in South State by 5,404.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.