Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.17

Feb 22nd, 2020

Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $2.20. Spark Infrastructure Group shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 2,368,318 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.16.

In related news, insider Miles George purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$215,500.00 ($152,836.88).

Spark Infrastructure Group Company Profile (ASX:SKI)

Spark Infrastructure Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the regulated utility infrastructure markets across the globe. Spark Infrastructure Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

