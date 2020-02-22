Spectiv Achieves Market Cap of $18,741.00 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $18,741.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.23 or 0.02890000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00227189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00042872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00142582 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Spectiv Token Profile

Spectiv’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,390,600 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

