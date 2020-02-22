Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Cfra

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price decreased by Cfra from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.99.

SFM traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,681,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 689.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,779,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,948 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 746.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after buying an additional 770,309 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 134.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after buying an additional 671,132 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 136.2% in the third quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,111,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 640,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,477,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,684,000 after buying an additional 607,720 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

