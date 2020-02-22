Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.00-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.65 million.Stamps.com also updated its FY20 guidance to ~$4.00-5.00 EPS.

Shares of STMP opened at $174.47 on Friday. Stamps.com has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $185.20. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.30.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Stamps.com from to and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.67.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

