Starcom (LON:STAR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.30

Starcom PLC (LON:STAR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $1.21. Starcom shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 1,424,319 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $4.49 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.30.

In related news, insider Igor Vatenmacher purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,500 ($3,288.61).

Starcom plc is engaged in the development of wireless solutions for the remote tracking, monitoring and protection of various types of assets and people. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, has four operating segments: sets, accessory, Web and other. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Starcom G.P.S.

