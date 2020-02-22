StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.26

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.26 and traded as high as $7.91. StarTek shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 24,288 shares.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SRT. ValuEngine cut StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on StarTek in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $297.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
About StarTek (NYSE:SRT)
StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.
