StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.26

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.26 and traded as high as $7.91. StarTek shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 24,288 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRT. ValuEngine cut StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on StarTek in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $297.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in StarTek by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 90,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of StarTek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in StarTek by 10.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of StarTek by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

About StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

