Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.58

Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $1.41. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 19,626 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Steel Connect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $92.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $225.15 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STCN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Steel Connect by 357.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 23,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,034,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 50.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Connect Company Profile (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.