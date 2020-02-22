Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.05-2.09 for the period.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,467. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Store Capital has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07.

Get Store Capital alerts:

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Store Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded Store Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research downgraded Store Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.38.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.