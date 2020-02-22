Strongco (TSE:SQP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.86

Strongco Corp (TSE:SQP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.86 and traded as high as $3.15. Strongco shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 8,822 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Strongco in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 million and a PE ratio of 8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 830.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Strongco Corporation sells, rents, and services new and used equipment to the construction, infrastructure, mining, oil and gas, utilities, municipalities, waste management, and forestry sectors in Canada and in the United States. The company offers attachments/accessories, backhoe loaders, compactors/tampers, crawler dozers, cranes, crushing and screening equipment, excavators, forestry equipment, haulers, hydraulic hammers, lift trucks, wheel and compact loaders, material handlers, motor graders, pavers/milling/road wideners, scrapers, skid steers, and pipe layers; and used equipment.

