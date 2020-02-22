S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.33

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.46. S&W Seed shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 4,928 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.60 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 million, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.92.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 20.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in S&W Seed by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in S&W Seed by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in S&W Seed by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 407,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in S&W Seed by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

