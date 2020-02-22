Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYNH. BidaskClub upgraded Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,533,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,999,000 after purchasing an additional 172,529 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,311,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,489,000 after purchasing an additional 120,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Syneos Health by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,522,000 after purchasing an additional 734,221 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after purchasing an additional 213,112 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares during the period.

SYNH stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.82. 606,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $72.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

