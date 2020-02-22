Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives $68.62 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.19.
A number of brokerages have commented on TRHC. BidaskClub upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $155,734.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,842 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,839.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $168,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,315.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,834,024. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
TRHC stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.20. The company had a trading volume of 677,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,973. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.47.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.
Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.