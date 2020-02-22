Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives $68.62 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRHC. BidaskClub upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $155,734.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,842 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,839.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $168,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,315.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,834,024. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

TRHC stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.20. The company had a trading volume of 677,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,973. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

