Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Receives $21.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

TGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE TGE remained flat at $$22.32 during midday trading on Monday. 504,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,175. Tallgrass Energy has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

