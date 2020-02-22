Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Raised to at Piper Sandler

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from to in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFX. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $406.33.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex stock traded down $13.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $370.40. The company had a trading volume of 308,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $380.28 and its 200-day moving average is $357.03. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $271.56 and a fifty-two week high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $1,743,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,543.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.63, for a total transaction of $69,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $324,445.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $2,342,968. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,247,000 after buying an additional 259,880 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Teleflex by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Teleflex by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.