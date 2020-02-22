Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.50-12.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.764-2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.78 billion.Teleflex also updated its FY20 guidance to $12.50-12.70 EPS.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $13.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $370.40. 308,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $380.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.03. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $271.56 and a 1-year high of $398.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFX. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $365.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $406.33.

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $1,743,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,543.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total transaction of $75,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,968 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

