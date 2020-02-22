Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.50-12.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.764-2.790 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.78 billion.Teleflex also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 12.50-12.70 EPS.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $13.96 on Friday, hitting $370.40. 308,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,218. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.03. Teleflex has a one year low of $271.56 and a one year high of $398.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from to in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $406.33.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.63, for a total transaction of $69,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,445.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $2,342,968. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

