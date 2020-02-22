Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings of ($6.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenax Therapeutics.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Tenax Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.65% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TENX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 75,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.40. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

