Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings of ($6.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenax Therapeutics.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Tenax Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ TENX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 75,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.40. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.
