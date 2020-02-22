Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tennant Company is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, significantly reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant’s global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant has manufacturing operations in Minneapolis, MN; Holland, MI; Louisville, KY; Chicago, IL; Uden, The Netherlands; São Paulo, Brazil; and Shanghai, China; and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 80 countries. “

Get Tennant alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sidoti started coverage on Tennant in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Tennant in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

TNC traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.71. 48,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,674. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. Tennant has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.80 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 4.02%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

In other news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $955,262.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,496,435.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,750 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,044 shares in the company, valued at $963,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,942 shares of company stock worth $2,132,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tennant (TNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.