The Voyager Token Market Cap Hits $3.94 Million (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One The Voyager Token token can now be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Kyber Network, HitBTC and Binance. The Voyager Token has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Voyager Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.23 or 0.02890000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00227189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00042872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00142582 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002795 BTC.

The Voyager Token Token Profile

The Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/ . The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Radar Relay, AirSwap, Bithumb, HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange, IDEX, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.