ThinkEquity Initiates Coverage on LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX)

ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMPX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.81. 231,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,675. LMP Automotive has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $49.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.90.

In other LMP Automotive news, CEO Samer Tawfik bought 131,646 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,024,715.48. Also, Director Elias Nadim Nader bought 5,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 651,236 shares of company stock worth $5,252,760 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

