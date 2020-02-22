Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.18

Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.18 and traded as high as $20.52. Tredegar shares last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 99,873 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22.
About Tredegar (NYSE:TG)
Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.
