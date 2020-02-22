TrueChain (TRUE) Price Up 7.8% This Week

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. TrueChain has a total market cap of $35.18 million and approximately $27.72 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00004571 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, CoinBene and ZB.COM. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00047041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00492152 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.98 or 0.06666795 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00059325 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005085 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010316 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ZB.COM, CoinBene, HitBTC, DragonEX and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

