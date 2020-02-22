TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.74

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $1.91. TVA Group shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 900 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95.

TVA Group Company Profile (TSE:TVA.B)

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

