Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyler Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing integrated information management solutions and services to the public sector. It provides software products and services; professional IT services; subscription-based services; property appraisal outsourcing services. Its products generally automate three major functional areas (1) financial management and education, (2) courts and justice and (3) property appraisal and tax. Tyler operates in two reportable segments: Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) and Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services. The Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) segment provides software systems to municipal and county governments and schools. The Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. Tyler Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tyler Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $307.30.

Shares of TYL traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.15. 347,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,261. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 90.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.99. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $196.88 and a 12 month high of $340.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total value of $4,284,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,750 shares of company stock valued at $37,802,990 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,390,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,528,000 after purchasing an additional 323,402 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,732,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,787,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

