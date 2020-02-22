UIL (LON:UTL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $244.05

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $244.05 and traded as low as $228.00. UIL shares last traded at $231.00, with a volume of 9,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $199.94 million and a PE ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 240.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 244.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Get UIL alerts:

In other news, insider Alison Hill purchased 3,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £8,447.67 ($11,112.43). Also, insider Stuart J. Bridges purchased 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £2,470.08 ($3,249.25).

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.