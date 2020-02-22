Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides technical education training in automotive, diesel, collision repair and refinishing, motorcycle, marine and personal watercraft technologies. “

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UTI. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Universal Technical Institute from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus raised Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.92.

Universal Technical Institute stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,839,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $220.38 million, a PE ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,606 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $1,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.