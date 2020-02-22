Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.03

Shares of Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.03 and traded as low as $1.99. Urban One shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

In related news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 37,929 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $73,961.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 593,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,792.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

