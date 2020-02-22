Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) vs. CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Critical Analysis

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Uxin has a beta of -1.98, meaning that its share price is 298% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDK Global has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Uxin and CDK Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 1 1 0 2.50 CDK Global 0 1 2 0 2.67

Uxin presently has a consensus price target of $6.85, indicating a potential upside of 242.50%. CDK Global has a consensus price target of $62.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.64%. Given Uxin’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Uxin is more favorable than CDK Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Uxin and CDK Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $483.08 million 1.22 -$221.84 million ($3.40) -0.59 CDK Global $1.91 billion 3.17 $124.00 million $3.14 15.93

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than Uxin. Uxin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDK Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Uxin and CDK Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin -40.31% -58.49% -16.18% CDK Global 2.36% -63.55% 13.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Uxin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of CDK Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CDK Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CDK Global beats Uxin on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc. provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers advertising solutions, such as the management of digital advertising spend for automotive retailers, automotive retailer associations, and OEMs; and professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 28,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

