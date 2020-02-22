Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Receives $22.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,722. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

