Velas Market Cap Hits $27.35 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $27.35 million and $2.50 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,060,628,818 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,546,227 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

