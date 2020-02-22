Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.56-3.69 for the period. Ventas also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.56-3.69 EPS.

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ventas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Capital One Financial downgraded Ventas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut Ventas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ventas from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.78.

Ventas stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.99. 3,358,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ventas has a 12 month low of $54.59 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

