Vereit (NYSE:VER) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit (NYSE:VER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Vereit from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vereit in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.06.

Shares of Vereit stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,251,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,456,432. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61. Vereit has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,566,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Vereit by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,617,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,537 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Vereit by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 92,900,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357,437 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Vereit by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,469,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,556 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vereit by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,668,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,834 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vereit (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Vereit (NYSE:VER)

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit