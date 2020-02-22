Vereit (NYSE:VER) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit (NYSE:VER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Vereit from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vereit in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.06.

Shares of Vereit stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,251,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,456,432. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61. Vereit has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,566,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Vereit by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,617,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,537 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Vereit by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 92,900,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357,437 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Vereit by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,469,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,556 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vereit by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,668,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,834 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

